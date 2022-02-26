How Low Carb Breakfast Can Do Wonders For Weight Loss Even With PCOS

While healthy weight loss is never an easy thing, the condition of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) makes the process more difficult. A lifestyle disease, PCOS has become quite common among women in recent years.

In this condition, the ovaries of the patient are unable to function properly, disrupting the secretion of hormones like estrogen and progesterone. This leads to the rise of testosterone levels over the required amount causing several unwarranted changes in the body. People experience excessive growth of facial hair, acne and difficulty in keeping the weight in check.

Even with an intense workout routine, the weight loss process remains still due to factors like insulin resistance by the body in the changed dynamics of the hormone. So how do you lose weight with PCOS?

How to lose weight with PCOS?

If you have PCOS and are looking to shed some extra kilos, the first thing to keep in mind is a healthy diet. Regulating the food intake, especially the food items consumed in breakfast can help the weight loss process.

A heavy breakfast is preferred among health enthusiasts, as the first meal of the body gives your body the required energy to get through the day. But having a heavy breakfast should not mean that you keep no check on what you consume, especially if you have PCOS. In such a case, you should make sure to include as many low carb food items in your breakfast as you can.

Low carb items like oatmeal, bananas, and whole wheat bread will source energy to your body while aiding the management of PCOS of your body. These foods have a low glycemic index which causes the release of energy slower than other fatty items and in turn, keep the hormonal imbalance in check.

Cutting on carbs by replacing food items like sugar, and rice with healthier options of their brown counterpart can also benefit the PCOS management of your body.

Additionally, the incorporation of fruits and green vegetables in your diet will allow your body to feel filled without overburdening it with calories. Fruits and vegetables also help to optimise metabolism.

Add half a plate of salad in the remaining meals of your day to balance the meal and ensure that your body is not flooded with the intake of fattening items.

Coupled with an exercise routine, this little change in diet can allow your body to tackle the hormonal imbalance of your body in PCOS and aid the weight loss efforts.

