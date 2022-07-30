How Lukewarm Water Helps You Reduce Weight And Brings Relief From Constipation

Drinking hot water in winter benefits your health as it provides much-needed warmth to the body. According to several experts, drinking hot water boosts the metabolism and helps in losing weight in a healthy manner. Hot water increases the body temperature due to which our metabolic system becomes active, which is very beneficial for the body.

The logic behind this is that hot water helps break down the fat molecules in our diet, which leads to weight loss. However, it becomes difficult to drink hot water in the summer. Therefore, to reduce weight in summers, one should drink lukewarm water.

It is worth noting that incorporating lukewarm water into your diet can be challenging initially. Drinking lukewarm water can dry up your mouth and you may feel irritable. But you will get used to drinking lukewarm water after consistent consumption.

If hot water is taken with lemon, it is even more beneficial for the body. It is worth noting that lukewarm water also helps in flushing out toxins from the body. Therefore, you should drink lukewarm water every 3 to 4 hours. But you shouldn’t drink more than 5-6 glasses of warm water throughout the day, as that can adversely affect the kidneys.

Lukewarm water also helps to cure constipation:

If you are suffering from constipation, drink two cups of lukewarm water in the morning. This will ensure that you are hydrated, which is very important for the easy passage of stool. Drinking lukewarm water regularly also helps the bowel movements regularly. Drinking lukewarm water is beneficial for your skin as well.

Your skin will remain hydrated and your face will remain wrinkle-free if you consume lukewarm water. Drinking lukewarm water can also help in the proper functioning of your digestive system as well. However, you need to keep in mind that the water should not be too hot. Drinking too much hot water leads to sleeplessness at night. Excessively hot water can burn your mouth and cause problems like blisters.

