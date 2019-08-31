Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

How Malaria Can be Prevented, Treated During Pregnancy Months

Pregnant women are three times more likely to develop severe Malaria than non-pregnant women acquiring infections from the same area.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How Malaria Can be Prevented, Treated During Pregnancy Months
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

One of the most prevalent mosquito-borne diseases around the world, malaria, along with other vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya affect millions of people annually. Notably, pregnant women are especially susceptible to malaria infection. Without existing vaccines, severe malaria can develop in pregnant women which will require emergency treatment, without which it can lead to pregnancy loss.

In women who are semi-immune, consequences of malaria in pregnant women include anaemia while stillbirth, premature delivery and foetal growth restriction affect the developing foetus.

Pregnant women are especially susceptible to malaria infection because of immunological changes occurring in pregnancy, and to the unique nature of a subset of P. falciparum parasites to sequester in the maternal blood spaces of the placenta. This placental malaria infection helps the parasite avoid clearance by the human immune system and infect the body.

Notably, in high transmission areas, malaria in pregnancy is most common in first-time mothers and prevalence and densities of parasitaemia both decline over subsequent pregnancies.

As for the consequences of malaria in pregnancy, they vary with transmission intensity. When the transmission is high, maternal anaemia is common, and infant low birth weight due to foetal growth restriction and/or premature delivery is frequent2. In low transmission areas, when non-immune pregnant women become infected, malaria infection may become severe and life-threatening, requiring emergency treatment.

Notably, pregnant women are three times more likely to develop severe disease than non-pregnant women acquiring infections from the same area. Malaria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, premature delivery, low birth weight, congenital infection, and/or perinatal death.

Notably, the World Health Organisation recommends a three-pronged strategy for control of malaria in pregnancy. They recommend that all women in the second or third trimester of pregnancy who have uncomplicated P. falciparum malaria should be treated with artemisinin-based combination therapy.

Notably, it reduced the number of parasites substantially during the first 3 days of treatment. The longer-acting partner drug on its part eliminates the remaining parasites, thereby preventing recrudescent malaria.

WHO recommends the following interventions for the prevention and treatment of malaria during pregnancy:

The use of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs);

In all areas with moderate to high malaria transmission in Africa, intermittent preventive treatment in pregnancy (IPTp) with sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine (SP), as part of antenatal care services.

Prompt diagnosis and effective treatment of malaria infections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram