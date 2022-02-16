How Massage Boosts Your Immunity And Why You Must Schedule one Right Away

With Covid-19 still far from over, it’s important that we continuously boost our immunity. The higher your body’s immunity, the less likely you are to fall prey to the infection. Immunity can be strengthened with a good diet and exercise, but it can also be boosted by oil massage. Let’s look at how oil massage improves immunity. Besides that, let’s also find the oil to use for massage and its other benefits.

Benefits of oil massage

According to a report in The Times of India, massaging has numerous health benefits. Massage improves the body’s blood circulation, and as a result, the pain in the muscles and body decreases and the stress dissipates.

Massage also reduces issues like stress that affect our mental health. When your mental health is in good condition, your immunity also benefits. Massage boosts the body’s lymphocyte count as well. Lymphocytes are a type of cell that is in charge of maintaining the body’s immunity.

Best time to take a massage

A massage may be scheduled at any time during the day, but to get the most out of it, schedule it during a less busy period when you have time and mental space. Getting a massage first thing in the morning is advised since you will have more time and will be able to start your day with more energy and a clear head. It’s a good idea to get a massage in the afternoon, about an hour after lunch.

Things to keep in mind while getting a massage

Massage should not be done on an empty stomach because it stimulates the digestive system and reduces blood sugar levels. While massaging in the morning, eat some fruit or a snack. After a heavy meal, avoid getting a massage. This can lead to bloating issues.

Immunity boosting oils

Massage with essential oils like clove, eucalyptus, lavender, tea tree oils. Immunity is strengthened when these oils are applied to the body. The parts of plants such as bark, leaves, and flowers are used to make essential oils.

Essential oils boost the functioning of certain parts of the immune system and increase the activity of immune cells. By reducing inflammation, these cells boost immunity. All of these essential oils can help improve your immune system.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

