Being a guy, who has been surrounded by male friends all their life, and suddenly being introduced to a new female acquaintance, can feel awkward. This is because they have not developed the skill to talk to the opposite gender and it makes them uncomfortable and clueless about what should be the topic of discussion. People are often unable to speak openly while talking to a girl for the first time. This leads to their first impression being a negative one and they may even come across as underconfident.

Here are some easy tips to talk to a female friend for the first time and make a good impression on them:

Find out about their interests:

The best icebreaker is to ask the woman about their interests. This way, if you find any common ground, you can discuss those interests and even if you both are poles apart, you can ask them more about their interests and relieve your curiosities.

Introduction is important

It is important to introduce yourself to a woman properly with confidence and with a firm handshake. Start with a hello but don’t stop there. Try to give a crisp summary of who you are. This will help in establishing a confident personality in front of them.

Avoid pretending

Sometimes people pretend to be someone and overdo their fake personalities. This can lead to unnecessary complications later in the friendship as their expectations from you may vary from reality.

Listen to them

Listening is a trait that shows them affection and ensures that you make them feel respected. Interrupting them, again and again, may lead to your friend feeling disrespected and this can annoy them.

Compliment where you can

Make sure you compliment them on their get-up as they have put in efforts to make themselves presentable. Ensure you also continue doing so in the conversation at appropriate times but remember not to overdo it.

