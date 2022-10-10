World Mental Health Day 2022: How Mental Health Of Young Professionals Affects Organizations At Large?

It is estimated that one-third of our life is spent at work. That’s long enough to have a serious impact on our physical and mental wellbeing. And yet, workplace stress is fast emerging as a growing threat to the mental wellbeing of young professionals. Findings of a recent survey show that around 80 per cent of the Indian workforce has reported mental health issues over the past year. Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass draws the challenges that organisations could face If mental health issues of employees are not given due consideration.

Absenteeism

Poor mental health can lead to more serious health issues and steep medical bills. Individuals suffering from mental health issues are twice more prone to the risk of getting heart attacks than the general population. They are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes. This all adds up to absenteeism at work and loss in productivity. According to the Centers for Disease Control, depression causes 200 million lost workdays each year.

Presenteeism

This refers to employees reporting to work but not being able to perform and be productive due to an existing medical condition or a physical ailment. It can lead to an 80 per cent loss in productivity.

Low Productivity

Poor mental health can impact a professional’s ability to focus on the task at hand, multi-task and also reduce his/her stamina.

Higher Employee Turnover

Organizations that lack a people-first approach or don’t focus on employee wellbeing programs have been shown to suffer from higher attrition rates.

The good news is that leaders and managers, globally, are taking employee mental health more seriously. They are investing in corporate wellbeing programs and solutions to enable the physical and mental wellbeing of their employees. According to the RoundGlass Wellbeing at Work Survey Report 2020-21, 86% of India Inc is investing in employee health and wellbeing programmes with more than 50 per cent organisations offering health screenings/awareness or meditation sessions to their employees.

Workplace wellbeing programs not only promote employee wellbeing, but also help the organization grow with high engagement levels, good social relations, and a high retention rate.

