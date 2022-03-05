How Miu Miu's Y2K-Era Inspired Low-Rise Mini Skirt is Dominating the Fashion Scene

With its Spring Summer 2022 collection that debuted in October last year, Miu Miu brought back the low rise mini skirt which dominated the fashion scene in the early aughts. From Hollywood actress Zendaya to K-pop star Yoona Lim, the Miu Miu low rise back to school skirt is now seen on magazine covers and Instagram posts of supermodels.

The Miu Miu mini skirt has been worn by Australian actress Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair as well. Kidman flaunted her washboard abs as she wore the charcoal grey skirt with hints of white fabric at the hems along with a crop top.

The look made its latest appearance on the runway last year when Emma Corrin and Hailey Bieber led the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign for Miu Miu. This was followed by a slew of influencers and celebrities like Chiara Ferragni and Saweetie donning the Miu Miu skirt set for various public appearances.

Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya wore the Miu Miu look for the Interview Mag cover. The 25-year-old-actress wore the light grey Miu Miu skirt with a matching sleeveless top and a pair of silver knee-high boots.

Most recently it was K-pop group Girls Generation’s member Yoona who wore the Miu Miu skirt. The South Korean actress wore the beige Miu Miu mini skirt along with a cropped grey sweater and blue collared shirt underneath. Yoona’s latest look was for Elle Korea’s March issue cover. In another look worn by Yoona, the actress styled the skirt with a cropped white collared shirt and a long black leather coat.

However, it should also be noted that the Miu Miu mini-skirt return is a remainder of the unrealistic body type it is mostly aimed for. In a fashion industry that has largely been criticised for excluding real body types and plus-size people, Miu Miu mini skirts may also promote the age-old belief of having slim waists. Although the skirt has been worn by some plus-size models and even a male model for Dazed Korea, they seem more like an exception than the norm.

What are your thoughts on the return of this Y2K fashion piece?

