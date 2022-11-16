How Modern Day Trends Are Shaping the Fashion Industry? Find Out

WFH and online meetings have greatly changed our love for dressing up and look good. Thanks to the pandemic, fashion has transformed to a great extent. It has really brought up some refreshing and exciting changes to fashion.

Keeping up with the latest fashion trends is a must. Pankaj Maini, founder, Boi Bae, shares some major ways in which modern-age fashion is evolving and super trending

Hoodies under the Blazer-As the winter season is fast approaching its time to get our hands on some warm and cosy clothes. Wear your favourite hoodies under your blazer to your office or any important meetings to add an extra stylistic layer to your overall look. It works wonders with oversized, boxy blazers, but you can also get thinner hoodies to work with more tailored blazers too.

Sustainable Clothing- Modern fashion is all about sustainable clothing. We are taking every possible approach to highlight the problem of fashion waste at the grassroots level and promoting various ways to encourage sustainable wear in our everyday looks. We need to be pro-active and consciously believe in sustainable fashion that will definitely change shopping patterns. Nowadays, young groups love wearing brands that directly align with their values and stand strong against environmental issues.

Co-ordinate Sets-Co-ord sets present an assortment of styles and patterns in many ways like palazzo set, crop tops - skirt sest and other stylish patterns that can be worn together. The style of the co-ord set would notch up your fashion game while keeping you comfortable. Easiest option of all when you can’t decide what to wear, these co-ordinate sets go perfect both in professional and personal ways.

Blazer Dresses-The blazer dress definitely blends sharpness with sensuality in a way that always feels modern and unfussy. These blazer dresses are meant to build power and confidence.

Satin Dresses- Satin has always been an elegant and sought-after fabric for decades, but it has evolved in how people wear it. These satin dresses always make you look stylish and classy, usually chosen as party wear because of their elegance. One such trend that has re-entered wardrobe overhauls this year is the high-shine satin dresses often worn for cocktail parties, birthdays and other events.

Comfortable Clothing- Loungewear is shaping trouser trends in today’ time. COVID-19 has drastically changed the way people dress up. Lockdown taught us the importance of comfortable clothes that can be worn all day long. From oversized jackets to sweatpants, kaftans, and crops, or free-flowing house dresses and PJ pants and tunics, comfort is in.

Personalized clothing- Chatbots and touchscreens are being used in stores to improve customer experience and customized product suggestions. It’s almost impossible to head to a fashion brand’s website and not find some form of AI chat technology that’s being used to help enhance the customer experience. The technology behind AI includes algorithms that track customers’ journeys to match them with the right products.

