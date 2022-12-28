The definition of a healthy sex life differs from person to person and couple to couple. While some might prefer getting intimate on rare occasions, it could be completely opposite for people who might be willing to do it multiple times a day. So, is there really a thing called having ‘too much sex.’ While some believe ‘too much sex’ is a mere myth, on the other hand, many might wonder how much physical intimacy is healthy for a person to participate in. Here’s everything that you need to know.

How much sex is too much?

A report by Insider suggests that the answer to the aforementioned question depends on an individual level. Physical intimacy can bring one greater well-being as long as it makes a person and their partner feel happy and comfortable. But when it comes to statistics, Health Shots previously highlighted research performed by Kinsey Institute exploring relationships and sexuality. It is suggested that people belonging to the age group 18-29 approximately have sex about 112 times a year. The average number for those belonging to the age group 30-39 is 86, whereas for those between 40-49 it lessens more to 69. Now, if you end up having too much than the average number, then does it mean it’s too much?

Seemingly, the answer is no. Experts suggest that an individual body can make them aware of when they must stop. The conditions include soreness, dryness, and more.

What happens when women experience ‘too much sex’?

Insider reports that the first obvious sign of prolonged penetration in women is vaginal dryness. In addition to this, vaginal tears might also take place when the body has experienced too much contact.

What happens when men experience ‘too much sex’?

In men, extreme physical intimacy can result in pain, discomfort, soreness, and irritation. “When people ejaculate eight to 10 times over the weekend from Friday to Sunday, it’s going to cause some pain and discomfort when you go to that extreme amount,” said expert Jonathan Schiff, who is an assistant clinical professor of urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

In brevity, experts recommend communication is the key between partners to recognize how much sex is ‘too much sex’ for each person.

