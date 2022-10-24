How Much Sleep Do You Need? It’s More Than You Think

Poor sleeping schedules — especially in teenagers and young adults — are a growing problem. While lack of sleep can lead to tiredness or drowsiness, chronic lack of sleep can have more severe health issues. Various scientific studies have now found that poor sleeping habits can lead to severe health issues and chronic diseases like obesity, brain function, and lifestyle disorders, among other ailments.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, adults need to sleep for at least 7-9 hours every night for a healthy lifestyle. Babies, children and teenagers need more hours resting as they are in their growth and development stages. For people above the age of 65 years, 7-8 hours of sleep is enough. The exact number of hours of sleep one would need would be based on factors like activity level, health condition, genetics and more.

ALSO READ: How Many Hours of Sleep is Necessary for Good Health? Learn Here

Importance of deep sleep

The quality of your sleep is just as important as the number of hours you spend snoozing. If you wake up feeling tired and groggy, your sleep quality may be compromised. This could be a result of not spending enough time in the different stages of sleep. Each stage of your sleep cycle has different benefits. The most important stage of sleep for feeling healthy and refreshed is deep or REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.

Deep sleep is the stage of sleep where your body repairs itself and builds energy for the next day. During deep sleep, your brain also clears itself of the chemical byproducts that it accumulates throughout the day. Waking up in the middle of deep sleep can leave you groggy and not getting enough deep sleep cycles can be equally as painful. As your sleep stages commonly occur in periodic cycles that last around 90 minutes each, you should try to wake up at the end of a deep sleep cycle.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here