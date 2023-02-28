Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects the body’s ability to produce or use insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Managing diabetes requires careful attention to diet, including monitoring sugar intake. For people with diabetes who enjoy a cup of tea, one important question is how much sugar they can safely consume per day. While tea itself does not contain sugar, many people add sugar to their tea to sweeten it. Bhopal’s endocrinologist, diabetologist, and hormone disease specialist Dr Sachin Chittawar is here to help answer the question. He revealed the myth about sugar intake for people with diabetes and recommended the amount of sugar tea to consume.

Myth about meethi chai in diabetes.If you enjoy just two cups daily.Why to add sugar free or have feeki chai. It is applied to those who love to enjoy 6-8 cups in a day .Goodmorning have a cup of tea.— Sachin Chittawar (@SACCHIT74) February 27, 2023

Sachin took to his Twitter handle and tweeted a post that read, “Myth about meethi chai (sugar tea) in diabetes. If you enjoy just two cups daily then why add sugar-free or have feeki chai (low-sugar tea)? It is applied to those who love to enjoy 6-8 cups in a day. Good morning have a cup of tea."

If you have diabetes, it’s important to be mindful of the amount and type of carbohydrates you consume, including those found in sweets. Here are some tips to keep in mind when enjoying sweets:

1. Portion control: It’s important to keep an eye on portion size when eating sweets. Consider cutting down the serving size and enjoying a small portion instead of a full-sized serving.

2. Pair sweets with protein or fiber-rich foods:

Eating sweets with protein or fiber-rich foods can help slow down the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream, which can help prevent blood sugar spikes. For example, try having a small piece of fruit with some nuts or a few bites of a sweet treat with some cheese.

3. Choose sweets that are lower in sugar:

Look for sweets that are lower in sugar, such as sugar-free or reduced-sugar options. You can also try making your own sweet treats at home using natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or fruit.

4. Keep track of your carbohydrate intake:

If you have diabetes, it’s important to keep track of your carbohydrate intake, including the carbohydrates in sweets. This can help you better manage your blood sugar levels.

5. Talk to your healthcare provider:

Your healthcare provider can help you create a meal plan that works for you and your diabetes management goals. Be sure to discuss your sweet preferences and any concerns you have about eating sweets with your healthcare provider.

Remember that moderation is key when it comes to eating sweets with diabetes. By being mindful of your portions and choosing sweets that are lower in sugar, you can still enjoy your favorite treats while keeping your blood sugar levels in check.

