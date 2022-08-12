How Much Tea Is Too Much Tea?

The advantages of tea appear to be limitless. It has been demonstrated to increase longevity, metabolism, weight loss, cognitive support, and other benefits. But, as you’ve certainly heard, too much of a good thing can be bad. That is true even for a healthful beverage like tea.

Moderate tea use (less than 3 cups per day) can provide several health advantages. However, excessive tea consumption (more than 3-4 cups per day) has been associated with a few harmful side effects.

According to Health Line, the following are some side effects of drinking too much tea-

Iron absorption

Tea contains a high concentration of tannins, a kind of chemical. Tannins in some meals can bind to iron, making it inaccessible for absorption in the digestive tract. Iron insufficiency is one of the most frequent nutrient deficits worldwide, and if you have low iron levels, drinking too much tea may aggravate your problem.

Increased Anxiety

Caffeine is found naturally in tea leaves. Caffeine from tea, or any other source, in excess, may add to sensations of worry, tension, and restlessness. Depending on the variety and brewing technique, an average cup (240 ml) of tea contains 11-61 mg of caffeine.

Inadequate sleep

Because tea includes caffeine, excessive consumption may interrupt your sleep pattern. Melatonin is a hormone that alerts your brain to the fact that it is time to sleep. Caffeine may suppress melatonin synthesis, resulting in poor sleep quality, according to some studies.

Nausea

Certain tea components can produce nausea, especially if eaten in excessive quantities or on an empty stomach.

Heartburn

Tea’s caffeine content may cause heartburn or worsen pre-existing acid reflux symptoms. Caffeine appears to relax the sphincter that divides your oesophagus from your stomach, allowing acidic stomach contents to flow more readily into the oesophagus.

Miscarriage

Caffeine exposure from liquids such as tea during pregnancy may raise your risk of issues such as miscarriage and poor childbirth weight.

Addiction

Caffeine is a habit-forming stimulant, and consistent use through tea or any other source may lead to dependency. Caffeine withdrawal symptoms may include headache, irritability, elevated heart rate, and weariness (18Trusted Source).

