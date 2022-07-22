How Much Water Should You Drink if You Are Pregnant? Click to Know More

Your body may suffer from dehydration if you do not consume enough fluid (water). You might also become dehydrated if you are unwell or sweat a lot, which can happen during pregnancy.

Drinking adequate water might help you feel better when pregnant. It will also assist with other typical pregnancy issues, including constipation and fatigue. You should drink enough water throughout the day so that your pee has a light and clear colour.

To keep active, everyone should consume 2 litres (8-10 glasses) of water every day. This includes juices and water-containing foods such as fruits, vegetables, and soups. You should have the same amount of water until roughly 27 weeks. Then, as your baby grows, you should increase your fluid intake by 500 ml.

However, this is not true for everyone. If you are overweight or overeating, you should drink extra water. Dehydration during pregnancy is not only hazardous but also dangerous to your baby. Drinking insufficient water might cause fatigue and constipation.

Because your water demands rise during pregnancy, you may not have to worry about how much water you drink right away.

When you throw up, your body loses both water and electrolytes, which can rapidly lead to dehydration, so drink more fluids than normal throughout the day.

Nausea and vomiting should have subsided by the second trimester. However, when your blood volume grows, so will your water needs; after all, blood is made up of more than three-quarters of water.

While 10 cups of water may appear to be a difficult goal, it is achievable if you sip throughout the day rather than gulp a large amount at once when thirsty (and possibly already a bit dehydrated).

Your blood volume peaks between weeks 32 and 34 of pregnancy, increasing by 50 to 60% over pre-conception levels. That makes staying hydrated more crucial in the third trimester, especially since dehydration can trigger Braxton Hicks contractions that are easily confused with true labour pains.

