How New Covid Variant BF. 7 Affects Children in India; Know From Health Experts

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China has concerned people all around the world just as we were beginning to believe the pandemic was coming to an end. Despite the Zero Covid policy, it is believed that the BF.7 is responsible for the rising caseload in China. The Indian government has urged citizens to act in a Covid- appropriate manner because a few cases of BF.7 are reported in the country. The main query, however, is whether youngsters in our nation will be impacted by the BF.7 Omicron subvariant.

According to acclaimed virologist Professor Sunit Singh from Banaras Hindu University, the BF.7 form of Omicron is causing mayhem in China, where such circumstances have occurred as a result of the Zero Covid policy. A small number of Chinese citizens have received the vaccine which is the opposite in India. Hence, Omicron’s sub-variant BF.7 may have a different impact in India than it does in China.

In India, children have not been significantly affected by the country’s earliest Corona variants— Delta, Kappa, or Alpha versions or the several sub-variants of Omicron that arrived, the youngsters seemed to be less affected. Children possess a better immune system than adults, says Professor Sunit Singh.

Dr Singh further stated that it is unlikely that this mutation will have a significant impact on adults or children in India. This is because vaccines have been received by more than 90% of the nation’s population. In addition to this, non-vaccinated individuals have contracted the disease during several corona waves.

They have developed immunity to corona. Due to the simultaneous development of pathogenic immunity by infection and vaccine-induced immunity, hybrid immunity has been produced.

