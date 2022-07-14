How not to give in to nicotine urges?

You put out the last cigarette of the day because you have decided to quit smoking. Now what?

There are two important things that you will have to keep in mind, first, your brain has to get used to not having nicotine and second, you will have to make daily routines which don’t include smoking.

But how do you get through the first few hours after quitting?

Coral Arvon, a former smoker and a Behavioral Health Specialist at the Pritikin Longevity Center in Miami said, “You should start making plans before you quit. Make a list of reasons why you want to quit smoking, say to avoid health issues and keep it with your box of cigarettes. Try to quit at a time when you can avoid major stress for at least a week or two”.

Nicotine is the main addictive drug in tobacco that makes quitting difficult. Cigarettes are designed to deliver nicotine to your brain fast. Nicotine triggers the release of chemicals that make you feel good.

WedMD claims that after you stop smoking, within 20 minutes your heart rate and blood pressure go down. Within 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels in the body become normal, and in a couple of weeks, your circulation system improves. But watch out for the nicotine withdrawal symptoms:

Anxiety

Irritability

Headache

Trouble sleeping

Fatigue

Hunger

Try to resist the impulse to smoke by following these advices by National Cancer Institute –

Try nicotine replacement products or ask your doctor about it.

Keep reminding yourself that these cravings will pass.

Avoid situations and activities that you associate with smoking for example, if you smoked at parties with drinks or with coffee/tea

Try this exercise: Take a deep breath through your nose and blow out slowly through your mouth. Repeat 10 times.

Try to combat the craving by munching on carrots, pickles, apples, celery, hard candy, sugar-free gum, almonds, fox-nuts, or sunflower seeds. Do not try to go on a diet as it would be stressful for the body.

Every time you resist the urge, you are a step closer to being tobacco-free.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.