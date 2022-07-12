How Oil Cleansing Helps You Achieve Shiny And Smooth Skin During Monsoon

Who doesn’t love having glowing and shiny skin? When our skin is clean and feels smooth, it makes our day. It just brings up a natural glow on our faces and makes us feel really happy and confident. However, during the monsoon season, humidity, rain, and uneven temperature take a toll on our beauty, especially our skin.

In that case, many people take the help of a skin cleansing routine on a regular basis to remove dead skin and keep the skin fresh and rejuvenated. While there are numerous ways to cleanse your skin, one method which is gaining popularity now, is the oil cleansing method. If you haven’t heard about this magical way of cleansing, then let’s read on.

What is Oil Cleansing?

Many people might wash their face twice or thrice a day and feel that it has been cleaned to the core. However, this is not the case. By using face wash or soap, only the dust and dirt accumulated on the skin gets clean, but this doesn’t clean the skin to the roots. In that case, oil cleansing comes to your rescue. While the method has gained popularity in recent years, it has been practised for a long time. In this method, instead of regular soap and face wash, we use cleansing oils to remove the makeup and clean our face. The specialised cleansing oils are used to clean our skin thoroughly and make it smooth.

To do oil cleansing at home, start by applying oil on the face, neck and skin. Now massage the skin with light hands for 2-3 minutes. Then, soak a clean cotton cloth in the lukewarm water and squeeze it. After that, wipe your skin with a cotton cloth. Repeat this a few times and you’ll notice the dirt and dust coming out of your skin.

Which oil to use for Oil Cleansing?

To perform this process, you can use any natural and organic oil. However, if you want the best results for your skin, try to use coconut oil, jojoba oil, castor oil or almond oil for oil cleansing.

Benefits of Oil Cleansing:

It helps in retaining the moisture of the skin.

It is highly beneficial in removing blemishes on the skin.

It also helps in nourishing the pores of the skin.

Apart from that, oil cleansing is also performed to prevent wrinkles, pimples and acne.

