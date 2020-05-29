Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

How 'Pad Man' Akshay 'Irked' Wife Twinkle on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Akshay Kumar immediately issued a mock apology to Twinkle Khanna. Akshay requested his producer wife not to stop his source of income.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How 'Pad Man' Akshay 'Irked' Wife Twinkle on Menstrual Hygiene Day
Image: Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna found an innovative way to advertise the benefits of menstrual hygiene on Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, using the 2018 release, Pad Man. The film starred Akshay while his wife Twinkle is credited as one of the producers.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, by talking about the film.

Tagging his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, Akshay tweeted: "It's been 2 years to #PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte."

This irked producer Twinkle as Akshay forgot to tag her.

"Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan," she retorted.

Akshay Kumar immediately issued a mock apology to Twinkle and the film's director R. Balki. The superstar requested his producer wife not to stop his source of income.

"Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn't be made @murugaofficial," tweeted the actor.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), as an attempt to help daily wage workers affected by the pandemic. Akshay Kumar along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala have directly transferred Rs 3000 each into the bank accounts of 1500 daily wage workers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading