How Parents Can Contribute To Good Mental Health of Their Children?

Good mental health helps children build a positive and healthy social life. It allows children to think clearly, develop socially and learn new skills. Their mental health will dictate how they perceive themselves, others, and the rest of the world. A child with good mental health will be able to cope with life and its challenges, anxiety, and stress in a better and more positive way. Effective communication and tackling challenges positively can have a lot on how a child’s mental health is being cared for by their caregivers.

These are the indicators of good mental health in a child:

Are happy and positive about their sense of ‘self’

They show positive signs of healthy learning and enjoying life

During difficult times, they show kindness to themselves and others

Gel well with family and friends

Are able to manage their feelings like sadness, worry, or anger

Ready to tackle new challenges

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Here’s how you can make sure your child has good mental health:

A positive relationship with a child’s immediate caregiver can have a lasting impact on the child. Show your child some love and care by using positive affirmations and through your actions. Tell your child you love them, give them a hug, give them a smile.

Give positive feedback to your child when they do something good. Appreciating and acknowledging them can make them feel seen and heard and understood.

Take out time to talk to your child and hear them out as well. Give them your complete attention when they want to communicate and talk to you.

Engage with your children in some activities like reading a book together, watching their favourite show together, drawing, or playing games.

During conflict try to work out a problem between the child and you and your partner and among other family members.

Let your child connect with more people to develop relationships or bonds with them as well. It will give them a sense of belonging.

Nurture your child’s emotions by talking to them about it. Encourage them torecognize their feelings and express them.

When they feel demotivated or frustrated, try to offer them a different perspective and a more positive outlook.

If something is bothering your child – say they are finding it difficult to make friends or having trouble with their friends, give your child positive assurances, and hug and kiss them.

If your child learns to tackle small worries without letting them stretch out to a big problem, at a later age, it will prove to be extremely beneficial for them. Instead of avoiding the scary situations altogether, gently encourage them to try out things that worry them.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here