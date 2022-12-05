How Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Celebrated First Anniversary in Maldives; Pics

Paris Hilton celebrated her first wedding anniversary in style and her pictures are absolutely dreamy. She took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from Maldives vacation with her husband Carter Reum. The pictures show Paris enjoying a swing at a beach. She can be seen wearing a green and blue ensemble. “Literally one of the most beautiful places in the world! My fave new vacation spot!” she captioned her post.

Another image shows, Paris riding a speed boat. In another one, Paris and Carter can be seen relaxing on a beach and having the time of their lives. Be it having a date at this beautiful location or laying on the beach, Paris and Carter’s pictures are sure to make you crave a romantic vacation with your partner.

“I’ve been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I’ve never seen anything like the Maldives. So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream! I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary," Paris wrote in another post.

In one of the images, the actress can be seen in a red hot swimsuit by the sea along with heart-shaped white frame sunglasses. In some other pictures, she is seen spending quality time with her husband around the resort. Lastly, she shared an image in which the duo are dressed in white standing on a boat while hugging and kissing each other.

In no time, fans rushed to the comment section and wished the lovebirds. Even Paris’ father Richard Hilton dropped a comment, “Hi stars, I hear that the Maldives has the best scuba diving in the world! Love you, Dad.”

It was in December 2019, Hilton began dating businessman Carter Reum. The couple got married on November 11 last year in Los Angeles, after getting engaged in February 2021.

