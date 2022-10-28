How Pregnancy Affects Heart Health

During pregnancy, a woman’s body goes through a wide variety of physiological and hormonal changes. While some of the changes, like growing a belly, are common knowledge, others are not that common. The impact of pregnancy on the heart is not something that people think or know about. During pregnancy, the heart is under considerable stress as it has to pump more blood. The amount of blood being pumped increases by anywhere from 30-50 percent in pregnancy. This increased volume of blood means that a pregnant woman’s heart rate increases as well as the amount of stress on the heart.

It is because of this reason that heart-related issues are one of the most common reasons for pregnancy-related death. Heart conditions are responsible for nearly one-third of all pregnancy-related deaths in the US. Pre-existing heart conditions can lead to new complications but pregnancy can result in new heart conditions as well. That’s why it is important for women to focus on their heart health.

Top Showsha Video

Here are some ways that women can prevent complications from heart conditions during pregnancy.

Keep up with medications: Continue to take the appropriate medication for your condition as prescribed by your medical care provider. Also, regularly visit your medical care provider in order to keep receiving updated advice during the pregnancy.

Manage stress: Stress and anxiety during pregnancy can be unavoidable due to the conflux of bodily and hormonal changes along with the daily struggles of life. Managing stress and anxiety is important in order to limit additional stress on the heart and circulatory system.

Stay away from alcohol: Alcohol can not only harm the fetus directly but can also put additional stress on your heart during pregnancy. Also, stay from other substances like drugs and tobacco.

Get enough activity: Getting enough physical activity during the term can help you maintain weight but also keep your heart in a healthy condition.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here