How Pulses Help You Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Levels In Your Body

Cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. And, as we know, fast foods are the biggest source of this fat.

When you eat cholesterol-rich fast foods, your blood pressure and cholesterol levels go up, increasing the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other conditions. However, the best way to lower your cholesterol is to eat pulses.

Pulses are high in fibre, healthy fats, and vitamins, which means they’re a great source of nutrients for weight loss too. They also contain cholesterol-lowering properties. So here’s why you should include pulses in your diet to lower your cholesterol.

Benefits Of Pulses in Cholesterol:

Reduces LDL levels

Eating lentils and pulses together may help you experience a reduction in LDL cholesterol levels. Lentils provide fibre, which can help keep your LDL cholesterol level in check. They help lower cholesterol levels by providing the essential vitamins and minerals that our body needs to make healthy cholesterol levels.

Helps you maintain a healthy weight

The consumption of lentils may influence weight loss because of their effect on fullness and their protein and fibre content. Pulses contain soluble fibre that may slow down digestion and absorption. This can lead to a feeling of fullness after eating them. This means as you maintain a healthy weight, the chances of cholesterol building in your body gets really low.

Healthy Blood Circulation

Cholesterol is a type of fat that clogs arteries or makes them narrower, increasing the risk of heart attacks. However, pules like split peas, chickpeas, moong dal, Toor dal and kidney beans are all heart-healthy beans that must be a part of your diet. Third, they provide important nutrients such as vitamin B6 and vitamin C that can help improve blood circulation, which helps you maintain good levels of cholesterol in your body.

