We all know that fruits are the greatest source of many nutrients. But fewer fruits are more than just healthy food they can be called a superfood. Raw papaya is one of them. Raw papaya is fully loaded with a host of health benefits. The raw papaya plant is a nutraceutical fruit plant that belongs to the Caricaceae family. Raw papaya has antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, advantages of raw papaya can beat the goodness of many tropical fruits. Papaya is commonly called papita or pawpaw.

Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle shares the five benefits of raw papaya:

Aids digestion: Raw papaya can help you in cleansing your body and also improves digestion. It has enzymes like papain which help in raising the secretion of gastric acids for digestion. This nutrient helps to get out bacteria and keeps the stomach toxin free.

Prevents cancer: Intake of raw papaya may help to reduce the risk of cancer in men like prostate and colon cancer. It has dietary fibre, which may combine the toxins present in the colon that could cause colon cancer.

Helps in cell repair: Raw papaya has enzymes, and phytonutrients like papain and chymopapain which are beneficial for our health in many cases as they serve as building blocks for new cells, prevent swelling, constipation, and pain.

Helps in reducing inflammation: Raw papaya can soothe inflammation in the body. It is said that it is also beneficial for throat infection, respiratory infection, or other body inflammation, including menstrual cramps.

Supports heart health: Raw papaya contains potassium, fibre and folate which can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

