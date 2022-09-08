How Safe Is Coffee For Pregnant Women? Know Here

The smell of freshly roasted coffee is a favourite amongst many people worldwide. Coffee connoisseurs will agree when we say that their day remains incomplete without a strong cup of coffee.

Many pay attention to specific ways in which they prepare their coffee- some brew it on a French Press, while some love their share of Filter Kaapi.

However, some moderation is always crucial to enjoying this beverage which contains copious amounts of caffeine. As such, is drinking coffee safe during pregnancy? Are there any side effects to it?

Pregnant women are recommended to incorporate healthy and nutritious food to encourage the baby’s growth and to keep themselves healthy. While habits such as consuming alcohol or smoking are strictly prohibited and discouraged, several remain confused about whether caffeine present in coffee is safe or not.

Research suggests that consumption of coffee during pregnancy, especially over the recommended dose– ≤ 200 mg– may cause complications to the baby’s health. A study titled ‘Coffee consumption during pregnancy – what the gynaecologist should know?’ revealed that with the consumption of caffeine over the recommended level during pregnancy, the metabolism slows down significantly.

It thereby prolongs its action and ‘penetrates into the body of the fetus’ leading to health complications for both mother and child.

However, coffee also possesses significant health benefits for folks who are not pregnant. The same research paper said that coffee that is brewed with a paper filter and without the addition of sugar or milk has a ‘beneficial effect on human health.’

A total of 2-3 cups a day is touted to have antihypertensive properties and a positive effect on the activity of the nervous, digestive, cardiovascular, and kidney systems.

The study also mentioned that the highest amounts of caffeine were consumed by elderly, multiparous, ‘overweight or obese women and smokers’. It also categorically stated that the amount of caffeine consumed by the mother correlated with the amount of hair in the newborn.

The study warned that caffeine consumption during pregnancy is associated with a higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth weight or low pregnancy weight, premature birth or premature pregnancy

(Disclaimer: Opinions expressed in the article are sourced from other sites and studies. News18 does not take 100% accuracy of all the facts presented.)

