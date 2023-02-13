Sexually transmitted infections pose a threat to the reproductive and sexual health of both men and women. These infections spread through sexual contact which in turn hampers male and female fertility.

Dr Lavanya R, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Whitefield, Bangalore has listed below some STIs that affect male and female fertility.

Chlamydia (Chlamydia trachomatis)

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacteria named Chlamydia trachomatis. It is also known as a silent infection so if not treated, it causes serious health issues.

Dr Lavanya R explains the effects of chlamydia in terms of fertility for both men and women

In the case of the female reproductive organs, Chlamydia causes tubal damage in scarring on the fallopian tubes which prevents the tube from picking up the egg during the ovulation period along with miscarriages, premature birth, stillbirth, or even hydrosalpinx - a condition where the fallopian tubes are blocked. Chlamydia may also result in ectopic pregnancy where the fertilized egg develops inside the fallopian tube instead of the uterus.

In terms of men, chlamydia gravely affects the quality and mobility of the sperm. This results in difficulty while conceiving.

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection in men and women affecting the urethra, rectum, throat, or cervix in women. Transmission of Gonorrhea is due to unprotected vaginal, oral, or anal sex.

The effects of gonorrhea apply to both men and women.

In terms of men, Gonorrhea may result in epididymitis- an inflammation of the tube located at the back of the testicles which stores and transports sperm. If epididymitis is left untreated, it can lead to infertility.

In women, gonorrhea may spread into the uterus or fallopian tubes causing pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) which causes chronic pelvic pain. If not treated, PID damages the fallopian tubes causing infertility or an increase in the risk of ectopic pregnancy. If a pregnant woman has gonorrhea, she may pass down the infection resulting in blindness, joint infection, or a life-threatening blood infection to her baby.

Human Papilloma virus (HPV)

Human papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted virus that spreads due to skin-to-skin contact. One may prevent contracting HPV by getting vaccinated with the HPV vaccine.

Effect of HPV on both men and women

With men, HPV results in genital warts, it’s a condition where the genital areas are infected with warts causing bumps of varying sizes. Exposure to HPV may also result in cancer for men with weak immune systems such as - Anal cancer, Penile cancer, or Oropharyngeal cancer which affects the back of the throat, the base of the tongue, and the tonsils. However, HPV poses a greater risk for women as they are prone to developing Cervical cancer which arises in the cervix, Oropharyngeal cancer, or even genital warts.

STIs may directly or indirectly cause fertility issues in both women and men. If these STIs aren’t treated, they may also be life-threatening hence it is extremely pivotal to undertake tests that will help to rule out the symptoms at the earliest to avoid future complications.

