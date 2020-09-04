How Shakti Kapoor Celebrated His Birthday with Friends and Family

Actor Shakti Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday with co-actor Govinda and other friends from the industry. The comedian star Govinda had planned the special party for the veteran actor at his residence. In the video shared on his Instagram, Shakti Kapoor is seen cutting a birthday cake while Govinda, his wife Sunita and others are seen cheering for the actor.

A photo of the duo caught in the candid moment of the celebrations is also posed with the caption, “Had such a lovely afternoon celebrating my dearest Shakti Kapoor Dada’s birthday at my home.”

Both Govinda and Shakti have worked together in several movies and are also famous for their comic roles.

The actor’s birthday was also made remarkable by his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and son Siddhanth Kapoor, who shared an Instagram post filled with throwback memories. Shraddha wrote, “Birthday Baapu! Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my superhero and the best father in the universe (sic).”

Siddhanth also shared a childhood memory which was dedicated to his father with a caption, “Happy birthday, POP! I love you! Thank you for everything.”

Shakti Kapoor has done quite some amusing scenes on screen throughout his career and his dialogues like ‘Aaaooo Lolita’ from Tohfa, ‘Main Nanha Sa Chota Sa Bachcha Hoon’ from Chaalbaaz, ‘and ‘Samajhta Nahi Hai Yaar’ from Raja Babu have given an everlasting humour source to his fans.

Shakti and Govinda became good friends while doing numerous movies together. Shakti is well known for comical and villainous roles in his films. Moreover, he has featured in more than 500 films throughout his career. Apart from Bollywood films, he has also worked in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Some of his memorable comedic roles include Insaaf, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Andaz Apna Apna, Tohfa, and ChaalBaaz. The actor also won a prestigious award in the Best Comedian category.