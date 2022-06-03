How Sipping Warm Water Does Wonders For You, Explains Ayurveda Expert

It is a well-known fact that getting enough water each day is critical to stay hydrated and healthy. But did you know that beginning your day with roughly 16 ounces of warm water may have a huge impact on your health and vitality?

Ayurveda has often shown that eating healthily does not have to be hard or expensive. We do have control over our health. Here are just a few of the numerous reasons why you should incorporate this easy exercise into your everyday routine.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, who is an Ayurveda doctor and avid practitioner of Ayurvedic methods, recently shared some key notes on how this simple practice can help us go a long way.

She asserts that we will never regret drinking Ushnodaka (warm water) first thing every morning. She claims that especially while travelling, drinking warm water does wonders as it helps in clearing bowels, controlling appetites, staying light, and avoiding bloating and gastrointestinal troubles.

She also adds that drinking warm water improves appetite and keeps the skin clean. Not only that, but this practice can also assist us in avoiding weight gain.

Ayurveda advises three distinct temperatures for drinking warm water, according to Dr Bhavsar, depending on the body/dosha kind.

Kapha may drink hot water. This lowers the toxic build-up that Kapha skin is prone to.

Pittas should drink the boiled water after it has cooled to body temperature. Pittas must exercise caution when subjected to high temperatures.

Vata should consume warm water rather than hot or cold. Their chilly, dry skin needs warm water for hydration, clearing the channels, and burning ama (undigested food).

