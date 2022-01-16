How Splinting Helps in Constipation Associated Complications

Splinting or perianal pressure, a method to help stool move out of the anal canal, involves putting pressure on the wall between the vagina and rectum.

Constipation arises when an individual has less than three bowel movements per week, as the stools become dry and get stuck in the intestine. Constipation, if spotted early, can be cured by medications and bringing some changes in the lifestyle. However, complications can arise when the condition gets chronic. Early treatments include dietary changes, drinking more water, but at times the condition is beyond the scope of treatment through standard methods.

How to realise the situation is complicated?

The moment you have to strain before passing the stool, it’s an alarm that your constipation condition has already advanced. Prolonged straining can cause swelling in veins in and around the anus, which can further lead to hemorrhoids and anal fissures. Hardened stools get stuck in the intestines causing fecal impaction and eventually it can cause the rectum to stretch out and protrude from the anus. The condition is called rectal prolapse.

What are the signs of constipation?

The feeling that you have not fully emptied the bowels is one of the major symptoms of constipation. Some other symptoms of this stomach problem are dry and hard stool, painful bowel movement, and in some cases bad breath too.

How to cure constipation?

One should keep an eye on the amount of roughage one takes in food, and also keep a check on the clock for bowel movement. Along with physical activities, splinting can also be of aid to alleviate constipation.

Splinting or perianal pressure, a method to help stool move out of the anal canal. It involves putting pressure on the wall between the vagina and rectum. In case one feels the need to strain to pass out stool, they can try splinting.

