How Standing Desk At Work Might Be Beneficial For Your Overall Health

Even the most fit person rarely has the time to fully focus on their health in a demanding workplace. We are often stuck at our desks for long hours, doing more damage to our bodies than we would like to agree upon. In fact, most of an average person’s day is spent more often sitting than being active. From commutes and desk work to having meals and watching some TV show, we spend most hours sitting. Yet there is a surefire way to help reduce those inactive hours and harness the power of movement in our everyday life. Height-adjustable desks, more popularly known as standing desks, are gaining popularity. Instead of being stuck to your chair, these desks can be adjusted according to your height and allow you some movement that ranges from sitting to standing. From the myriad of health benefits these can provide, here are some that can give you an idea of why a standing desk at work might benefit your overall health:

An Improved Posture

People are more likely to slouch in their chairs when they are sitting for long hours, resulting in poor posture. Issues with posture have been linked to several complications like back pain, spinal dysfunction, joint degeneration, rounded shoulders and a potbelly. If standing correctly during your working day, you can help strengthen your core, leg, ankle and foot muscles. You will see an improvement in your posture.

Reduce The Back Pain

One of the most common complaints among office workers who have to sit for long hours is back pain. Sitting for prolonged periods can have dire consequences which are why it is often advised to break the pattern. Opting for a standing desk at work can significantly reduce the risk of back pain.

Increase In Energy Levels

Sitting in one spot can help you feel lethargic and in worst-case scenarios sleepy. This is a surefire way to decrease your productivity too. If you have a standing desk, it can help create movement. This is especially great to improve circulation and deliver oxygen to the brain. When that happens, you will automatically see an increase in your energy and attentiveness.

Lower Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases

You might have come across the phrase “sitting is the new smoking”. Sitting for long periods has been linked to cardiovascular disease. Not only are people who are inactive at a higher risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke but they are also likely to develop health conditions like diabetes, varicose veins, and some types of cancer.

Lose Weight

When we consume more calories than we burn in a given day, the obvious outcome is to gain weight. Many employees find that weight gain was due to sitting down all day at their job. While there are several exercises that can help you lose those extra inches, one simple behaviour you can adopt in your day to help is also standing. As opposed to sitting which burns 139 calories, standing burns 186 calories.

