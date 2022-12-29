How The Kardashians Celebrated Christmas! All Pics Inside

This year’s Kardashian family’s Christmas Party was as glamorous as ever. The annual family and friends gathering took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s home. And it was all things extravagant. From a massive ball pit to a performance by Sia, the Christmas party sure looked fun. And as always the Kar-Jenner clan dressed to impress. It had some major mommy-and-me moments, as well as a rare appearance of the next-gen of the E! Reality family. Here are the fits this annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Party served:

Kylie And Stormie

If there is one thing we can always count on the beauty mogul to deliver, it is amazing fashion moments. And it never hurts that she makes her daughter Stormie Webster a part of it. Severing some major mother-daughter goals, Kylie wore a nude-shade dress with black lace detailing on the bust and hem. She finished the look with a pair of tights that matched the dress’ detailing. Her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, wore an adorable child version of the same dress.

Kim And North

After experimenting with platinum blonde looks, Kim K is back to her signature brunette tresses. Perhaps it was her silver, chainmail Versace gown that made the colour stand out. SKIMS Founder’s oldest daughter, North West wore her own version of sparkling outfit as she performed with Sia for the night.

Khloe And Kids

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters, Khloé, twinned with her 4-year-old daughter True. Both showed off their versions of red gowns, but it was True who stole the spotlight with her short-sleeved LA Roxx dress with a bow in her hair and sneakers. It was also a rare moment as her son, whose name is yet to be announced, made an appearance.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

The host Kourtney Kardashian Barker channelled the newlywed vibes in her long-sleeved sheer white cut-out gown. Last year, she was joined for the Christmas celebration by her daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and husband Travis Barker’s son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kris And Kendall

The Momager was seen sporting a red, long-sleeve and ruffled vintage Valentino gown. It looked stunning, cinched at the waist with a bow. Her older daughter with her second husband, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn), Kendall twinned with her mother in a red sequin Valentino gown.

What do you make of the party?

