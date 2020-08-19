Take the pledge to vote

How the Right Child Artiste for 'Masaba Masaba' was Found

The makers of the show 'Masaba Masaba' auditioned at least a hundred children over a period of three weeks to find the perfect younger version of Masaba Gupta.

IANS

August 19, 2020
How the Right Child Artiste for 'Masaba Masaba' was Found
Director Sonam Nair says finding a younger version of the protagonist for the upcoming show based on moments of the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta was challenging.

The makers of show "Masaba Masaba" had to audition at least a hundred children over a period of three weeks before finding Amariah Awantaye for the role.

"Amariah was the perfect fit to play mini Masaba in ‘Masaba Masaba'. She has the same spunk and sass that Masaba Gupta has, and we wanted to be able to seamlessly incorporate elements of her childhood into the show. It wasn't an easy task, finding someone like Amariah, but we're thrilled that we managed and are sure the audience will fall in love with her," said Sonam.

Talking about the casting, Panchami Gavri, the casting director of the show, said: "Casting the younger version of Masaba was a tricky job. We needed the kid to behave like an adult and, at the same time, look identical to Masaba Gupta. It is a really well-written part and we wanted to do justice to it. Finally, we put out these crazy posts, which is how we landed on little Amariah Awantaye. We found her pictures super cute and requested an improv audition. Needless to say, she was phenomenal and we had found our Mini Masaba."

The fictionalised series is inspired by Masaba Gupta's real life. Masaba and her mother, actress Neena Gupta, will play their fictionalised versions in the Netflix show, which will go live on August 28.

