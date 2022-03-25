How to Ace Glowing Complexion With Face Yoga? Find Out

Women have spent a lot of time and effort on beauty products to get the perfect glowing skin or glass-like skin and whatnot. Incorporating different products in their daycare and night care routine just to achieve that perfectly sculpted face. Even though women have spent a lot of time and effort, have they achieved the desired result is hard to say. Did you know that there are ways and exercises that you can perform to have that perfect glowing complexion or sculpted look?

Recently, face yoga has taken the internet by storm. Yoga has many health benefits and also helps in improving the overall well-being of individuals. But did you know that something like face yoga existed? According to the experts, if face yoga is done correctly, it can do wonders for your face and neck muscles, showing visible results. Just like serums, moisturizers and toners have become a part of your daily routine for your face, facial yoga should become a part of that routine too.

Advertisement

But what is face yoga? Face yoga is the use of gentle movements of hands in order to work out your face and neck muscles. Apart from the healthy glow that face yoga is guaranteed to give you, it also helps in tightening your skin. According to experts, the best time to practice face yoga is early in the morning for 20-30 minutes. To see clear results, it is advised that face yoga should be practised for a month straight.

However, it is important to note that the use of serums, moisturizers is extremely important before beginning face yoga as they help in making the movements easier and also helps in avoiding any wear and tear of the skin.

How does Face Yoga help?

It is believed that if done correctly, facial yoga can be extremely beneficial as these exercises stimulate the muscles around the face and neck. However, if not done correctly, facial yoga can have repercussions as well like self-inflicted sagging or puffiness.

Here are some of the facial yoga exercises that you can try:

1. Hamster cheeks

Start by puffing out your cheeks as though your mouth was full of water. Press your lips together. Start breathing in and out through your nose. Transfer the air from cheek to cheek. Keep doing this for 30 seconds and you can also take it upon a minute if comfortable.

2. Jowl Buster

Start by placing the tip of your fingers of one hand under your chin. Rest your elbow of the same arm onto the palm of the other hand. Push your chin into the tip of your fingers and create resistance. Hold this pose for three breaths. Then, use the tops of the fingers of both hands, gently tap on your lower chin. Keep alternating between each hand for 15 seconds.

NOTE: Be sure to keep your face and hands clean before beginning with face yoga. Use slow and controlled movements only. Avoid face yoga if you have had a cosmetic procedure recently.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.