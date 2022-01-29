How To Avoid Insomnia, Sleep-Related Problems

A person should get at least eight hours of sleep every day. As one gets older, it becomes more difficult to get enough sleep. This, in turn, can lead to additional health issues such as a lack of energy in the body and digestive system abnormalities. Apart from that, if we are unable to sleep effectively at night, we may struggle to stay focused on our daily responsibilities throughout the day. As a result, we must take steps to eliminate sleeplessness. Along with meditation and yoga, we should also pay close attention to our food.

Here are some such ways to avoid insomnia:

Indulge in regular exercise

Make it a habit to walk and exercise daily. This helps you sleep well, but take care not to do any kind of exercise during the night as it may interfere with your sleep cycle.

Keep away from junk food

Foods that can interfere with sleep include high sugar, high carbohydrate, heavily-processed foods. The same junk food that’s problematic for your waistline can also be troublesome for your sleep. Therefore, avoid eating deep-fried foods and junk foods. This will make you sleep well.

Avoid excessive caffeine

Beverages rich in caffeine like coffee take the sleep away from our eyes. People who have to study or work throughout the night often consume these to keep themselves awake. So if you want a good night’s sleep, do not consume these things one or two hours before sleeping.

Keep the phone away

It is a common habit to fiddle with our phones before sleeping. The light emitting from these devices kills sleep in your eyes. Therefore, stay away from these gadgets before sleeping so that the quality of your sleep is better.

Keep the room dark

The more lit the room is, the more time it takes for one to fall asleep. Also, the temperature of the room plays an important role in sleeping.

Yoga and meditation

While doing yoga, take deep breaths and meditate. Focus exclusively on your breath. This is called Vipasana in the Yoga Shastras. Yoga, meditation, and deep breathing are very effective in getting you good sleep.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

