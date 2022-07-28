How to Bake Huma Qureshi's Luscious Chocolate Birthday Cake

The smooth, rich chocolate cake in Huma Qureshi’s late-night cake-cutting video has fans and internet users drooling. With friends and her brother, actor Saqib Saleem Qureshi, the stunning Bollywood diva celebrated her 36th birthday. Here is a sneak peek that has the internet hankering for some cake.

The Game of Fame

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor has inspired millions with her incredible metamorphosis. In what appeared to be a private ceremony, she was spotted cutting a decadent chocolate cake and sharing the first taste with her brother. The internet was filled with congratulations and greetings for her 36th birthday.

An Indulgent Affair

The actress is well-known for her outstanding acting abilities and captivating performances in well-liked Bollywood films and web series. For her informal cake-cutting ceremony, the actress was seen wearing a chic black athleisure ensemble.The mouthwatering chocolate cake surrounded by layers of frosting, a smooth ganache, and chocolate chips caught our attention. It makes sense that the luscious cake inspired a craving among online users.

We wish her a year of pleasure and prosperity on her birthday!

How to make homemade chocolate cake:



If you’re craving a luscious chocolate cake, try this quick and easy 10-minute recipe, which uses common kitchen staples like butter, sugar, chocolate chips, and cocoa powder.

Take 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup sugar and whisk them together until the mixture is smooth.

Add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and stir once more.

1 egg, 1 cup full-fat milk, 2 tablespoons of sweetened cocoa powder, a sprinkle of salt, and 1 12 cups of all-purpose flour should all be added at this point. Whisk the mixture until stiff peaks form. Continue to whisk the batter until it becomes frothy.

Fill a baking tray with liquid, then bake for 10 minutes.

Take 1 cup chocolate chips while waiting. Use a double boiler to melt them. The ganache is prepared.

Pour the ganache over the cake after it is done, then serve.

You are chocolaty ready now!

