How To Behave With Female Colleagues in Office
How To Behave With Female Colleagues in Office

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: September 15, 2022, 13:10 IST

Delhi, India

Most women feel uncomfortable or offended at being touched on the back, shoulder, or anywhere by their colleagues.

Do not crack dirty jokes with your female colleagues.

The presence of women in the workplace is increasing, and that’s the most encouraging sign as far as gender equality is concerned. This is because women now want to become self-reliant and independent. But in workplaces, men sometimes get confused about how to deal with their female colleagues and look for guidance. The answer is not blocking or bypassing women; instead, you can follow certain guidelines on how to behave with your female colleagues and maintain decorum.

Be normal: This is not rocket science. Just act normal as you behave with your male colleagues. Only cut out the touching and foul mouthing.

Do not crack dirty jokes: Don’t crack dirty jokes in front of your female colleague as it can make them feel uncomfortable. Women also find dirty jokes offensive.

Do not talk inappropriately and offensively: The Boy’s talk isn’t considered cool anymore and does not engage in demeaning talk about women. Needless to say, this will lower your reputation.

Do not touch: Most women feel uncomfortable or offended at being touched on the back, shoulder, or anywhere by their colleagues. So until you share a close bond, don’t do any such act.

Support your female colleagues: If you see a woman being harassed or ill-treated by any male colleague, support her, and ensure she is protected. Treat a woman colleague like you would do to a lady of your family and as far as work is concerned, treat her as you do your male colleague. Whether you have a good term with your female colleague or not, do not treat her differently from the others!

first published:September 15, 2022, 13:10 IST
last updated:September 15, 2022, 13:10 IST