How to Boost The Collagen Levels In Your Skin? Find Out

Collagen is a protein that is produced by our body in abundance. It is present in the blood vessels, muscles, bones, tendons, and in the skin. Our skin remains soft, firm, and smooth if collagen is present in the right quantity. As we age, our skin loses collagen, leading to the development of wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines around the eyes and mouth. This is more evidently seen on the face than anywhere else on the body.

Many approaches and ways are available to boost collagen but one should use them after consulting with a doctor. Cosmetic treatments can help to increase collagen production in the skin, thereby reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist, DNA Skin Clinic shares certain natural ways and some cosmetic treatments to increase collagen in the skin.

Rebuilding Collagen Naturally

Collagen Supplements- studies suggest that consuming collagen supplements for 90 days improves the elasticity and hydration of the skin. Some collagen supplements are ginseng, hyaluronic acid and aloe sterols.

Vitamin C is essential for collagen production and also increases immunity. It can be used as a tablet or a topical application. Citrus fruits, strawberries, and broccoli are some food sources.

Antioxidants are molecules that can prevent or delay cell damage. Antioxidants help in the rejuvenation of the skin by increasing collagen production. Some of the foods that contain antioxidants are green tea, liquorice extract, blueberries and coffee extracts.

Protection from sunlight, it is researched that exposure to UV light can damage the collagen in the skin and cause it to lose its sheen. Wearing sunscreen and clothes that cover the body, and wearing sunglasses in the sun, are some of the ways that can prevent damage from UV light.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction; What Are Its Symptoms, Cause and Cure?

Cosmetic Treatments

Serums, ointments and creams that contain Retinol, a form of Vitamin A can increase collagen production in the skin but the results are slow. These are easy on your pocket and are available as over-the-counter medicine.

Dermal fillers (facial fillers) like Botox or hyaluronic acid are injected into the areas of fine lines and wrinkles. They stretch the skin cells that produce collagen which moisturizes, gives volume and increases its youthfulness.

Laser therapy heats the layers of the skin which promotes the growth of new collagen. Non-ablative laser treatments do not remove the skin layers while ablative laser treatments remove deeper layers of skin. This is an expensive treatment.

Chemical Peels work by exfoliating the skin cells, stimulating collagen-producing cells’ growth. They are used as solutions.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is an anti-ageing treatment for facial skin. It used the person’s plasma to produce new collagen. A small amount of blood is taken from the person’s vein and platelets are separated from the blood. These platelets are injected into the face as a treatment.

Microneedling or collagen induction therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that produced small pin sizes of wounds on the skin by using a pen-like device. The damaged skin is repaired by new collagen production.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here