Oxytocin is produced in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain, and plays a significant role in enhancing your sexual desires, aiding in the development of stronger relationships and enhancing empathy. The love hormone is released during childbirth and breastfeeding, and hence it is one of the important factors to maintain a strong bond between parents and infants.

Apart from this, it also has a wide range of additional advantages, such as enhanced cognitive function and increased stress resilience. Check out the factors below that produce the oxytocin hormone naturally:

Receive a massage

Touching another person, even a stranger, can help you untangle those knots and experience a bonding sensation that boosts your oxytocin levels. As a result, you will experience less pain, stress and anxiety after receiving a massage. That’s because touch is incredibly therapeutic, just holding hands, hugging or cuddling with someone increases the oxytocin levels and uplifts your mood.

Enjoy listening to music you love

It’s okay if your musical preferences are completely different from others. Everyone enjoys turning on some music and relaxing. Music helps you unwind and find peace as a result. There is a neurochemical explanation for why music makes you feel calm. Research reveals that choral singing boosts oxytocin levels and thus further enhances your social skills.

Attend a yoga class

It is well known that yoga supports restful sleep and overall well-being while also reducing anxious thoughts, stress and low mood. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that more recent research suggests it might also raise oxytocin levels in your body. Attending a yoga session helps you to identify emotions and socio-occupational functioning.

Indulge in kind acts

When someone performs good deeds for others, they eventually get rewarded with the feel-good hormone oxytocin. Serving others is referred to as “prosocial" behaviour and is linked to higher levels of satisfaction. This “pay it forward" behaviour engages satisfying emotions of empathy and compassion. Additionally, it makes the world a more compassionate place.

Healthy diet

A healthy diet is a route to increase the oxytocin hormone in your body. Consumption of avocado, fig, watermelon, chia seeds, banana, dark chocolate, salmon fish, spinach and more should be included in your diet as it triggers the production of oxytocin – often referred to as the love hormone!

