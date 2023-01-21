How To Build Emotional Stability In Your Relationship? Therapist Shares Tips

There is one phrase about relationships that you must have come across in movies, books or even your own life- Love is not enough. For a healthy relationship, there are a lot of other factors we need to keep in mind. Trust, respect, compatibility, and above all emotional stability or safety. Your relationship can progress from a casual affair to a long-term commitment if you have emotional stability.

If you and your partner are able to maintain that emotional stability, it will help you better understand each other and also realistically see your relationship. A lack of emotional stability can lead to doubts, insecurity and miscommunication between you and your partner. Therapists Emily Sander has a few tips on how you can work on building this safety in your relationship.

Taking to her Instagram, Emily Sanders wrote, “Emotional safety is crucial for a thriving relationship; being consistent in small moments makes a big impact.” In the post, the therapist talks about three ways in which we can build emotional safety in our relationship.

First of all, the expert advises to stop making assumptions in a relationship. She stresses the importance of having clarity. She suggests instead of making assumptions about your partner it is fruitful to have a conversation with them. Assuming without talking can lead to doubts. So, when in doubt ask questions, and share your needs and desires.

Secondly, it is important to communicate any changes that you experience or notice. The therapist says that changes in our life are inevitable but letting our partner know of those changes is crucial. It can be something as simple as you ceasing to like a particular dish or something big like you planning to change your job. It doesn’t matter how big or small the change is, communication is important.

Lastly, she suggests that we must be quick to listen and slow to respond. When your partner is talking to you, they want you to carefully listen to them. Not just that they want you to respond to them thoughtfully. She says that your partner will feel much safer when they have the space to share.

