How to Celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 Safely with Precautions

The four-day festival of Chhath Puja has begun in some parts of the country amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. However, most state governments have placed restrictions and taken precautionary measures to celebrate the festival.

Chhath Puja is the festival where devotees worship Lord Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya by fasting and offering fruits, flowers, and delicacies. Taking a holy dip in the water and fasting are key rituals of the occasion.

To ensure everyone’s safety, people must follow the norms and guidelines issued by their respective state governments to curb the spread of the virus. Here are some of the precautionary measures you can take to celebrate the festival:

1. Celebrate at Home

It’s a better option to celebrate the festival at home and avoid large gatherings. Try to organize a tank of water to take the holy dip instead of visiting rivers or ponds. Celebrate the festival only with your family, if possible.

2. Proper Diet after breaking the Fast

As the Covid-19 virus directly affects the immune system of people, it’s important to keep your immunity stronger. So, eat a properly balanced diet including various fruits and vegetables. Drink a lot of warm water during the break of the fasting. If you have an underlying illness, avoid fasting.

3. Follow SOP

If you really need to visit the public temples or riverside, take preventive measures and precautions by wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands regularly, and using hand sanitizer.

4. Avoid eating from Public Places

Avoid eating from outside stalls or public distribution to prevent unwanted infection. Break your fast by eating your home-cooked meals or in-house prasad.

5. Greetings

Don’t touch other people while exchanging greetings. Follow the Indian way of greeting, saying 'Namaste’. Keep social distancing while taking a holy dip or praying in the temple.

6. Keep your medicines in stock

As the winter season is on with the temperature decreasing rapidly, it’s better to take precautions with basic medicines in stock. You can catch viral fever to diarrhea with the temperature dropping down. Keep some glucose or energy drink in check.