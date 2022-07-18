How to Choose a Face Wash According to Your Skin Type

Chemical free, sulphates free, gentle, clear –finding a face wash for your skin can be a tough task especially with the plethora of options available in the market. One look at the shelves at the hypermarket and you end up confused. But knowing your skin type makes it easier to traverse through these skincare territories. For skin that is prone to acne and hyperpigmentation, “Use a face wash containing Salicylic acid in case you are trying to fight acne through a healthy skincare routine, while people with hyperpigmentation should use a face wash containing active ingredients like Glycolic acid,” says Dr. Guneet Bedi, Dermatologist, Clinikally.

For dry skin

The best face wash for dry skin is one which is gentle on your skin and adds hydration because dry skin frequently causes flakiness and irritation. “Oil-based face washes work well on dry skin because they effectively remove impurities while also providing your skin with much-needed moisture,” says Sanchi Sehgal, skincare expert, Ozone Signature. Avoid antibacterial soaps and cleansers containing exfoliators such as salicylic or glycolic acid, which can all dry out your skin.

For sensitive skin



The ideal face wash for sensitive skin is ultra-mild face washes, which are free of alcohol, sulfates, and fragrances to prevent irritation.

For Oily skin

Choose a face wash that contains salicylic acid, niacinamide and tea tree oil. These ingredients balance oil production and unclog the pores. Go in for face washes with tea tree extracts or aloe vera as they will soothe the skin and make it look fresher.

For combination skin

Gel-based or Foaming face washes work the best for combination skin. “It cleanses and increases hydration while balancing the pH levels of the skin,” adds Sehgal. Opt for fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, paraben-free and soap free to get glowing skin.

