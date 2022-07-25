How To Choose A Nail Colour? These Tips Will Help

So many of us don’t even think of getting our nails done. Honestly, nails can make or break your entire look. And, especially, when you have to go to an evening party. Broken nails can bring your look upside down.

And, if you are wondering that we will ask you to go and visit a salon for nails, then please wait. We have some happy news in store for you. You can do it at home by keeping a few points in mind.

Choosing a good nail colour from the countless shades that are available in the market can be a difficult task. And, it is important to pick the correct shade that compliments your complexion. So what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the list of some tips that will work like a magic!

Pale complexion

Light shades like light pink and blue are good options. For dark pastel colours, you can choose coral red and dark pink. Avoid darker colours like black and dark blue.

Light complexion

Choose warm colours. You can pick colours like white, peach, soft orange, dark pink, and red. Avoid applying dark colours like black and green.

Tan complexion

It would be a good idea to go for lighter shades like light blue, pink and soft purple. Try to avoid gold and shimmery shades.

Medium complexion

Go for burgundy and wine shades. You can also choose vibrant and light nail paints. Try to avoid pale pastel colours.

Dark complexion

Go for dark colours, except for dark brown. Shades like orange, pink and red are the best. Say a big no to black and grey.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here