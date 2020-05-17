How to Control an Eczema Flare up in Summer

Eczema is a medical condition that causes the skin to become inflamed and irritated. It causes an itchy feeling on the surface of the skin, followed by a rash. The area in appears dry and scaly, the skin turns reddish.

Staying indoors during the summer is helpful for Eczema patients as heat and sweat trigger the problem. But it is also important to maintain hygiene and prevent outbreaks even while being indoors.

A sudden Eczema flare-up could be a difficult situation to deal with especially when access to doctors is limited and visiting clinics is not recommended unless absolutely required.

Dr Kiran Godse, Consultant Dermatologist, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, shares a few tips to avoid Eczema flare up in summer.

Drink plenty of fluids

Drinking water frequently is recommended for good skin and health. Water flushes out the toxins from the body, which can otherwise upset or irritate delicate skin. It's important to drink plenty of water to not only stay hydrated but also avoid skin outbreaks.

Keep your skin moisturised

Dry skin is the most common trigger for Eczema flares. Make sure you follow a daily moisturizing routine. Choose products that are fragrance-free and dye-free, more greasy than creamy. The best way to lock the moisture in the skin is applying a thick layer of moisturizer within a few minutes of taking shower. Apply at night before sleeping as well.

Wear loose, breathable clothes

With the summer setting in, it is preferable to wear loose clothing regardless of an Eczema flare. Tight clothes irritate the skin by sticking to the surface and increasing the body temperature, making you prone to a flare-up. Wear breathable fabrics, pay attention to the colour of your apparel. Dark colours attract more heat while synthetic fabric causes skin irritation, making your skin extra sensitive and triggering an Eczema flare.

Do not scratch

Scratching your skin makes the problem will worsen as it breaks the top layer of the skin, causing bacterial infections and worsening the Eczema. Opt for a cool compress to be placed on the area to minimize the itchiness and provide relief from aggravation.

Keep the skin clean

While most of us maintain basic hygiene practices, it becomes even more important in warmer months when your body sweats the most. Taking a bath daily helps clear the bacteria from skin. It also washes away the accumulated sweat and dust on the surface of the skin. Wash the body and infected area with a mild soap with no fragrances, harsh chemicals or dyes. Also, make sure to change your clothes twice daily.

Follow the prescribed treatment: Eczema has no permanent cure, but it can be treated through proactive measures and following the treatment prescribed by your dermatologist. As prescribed by your doctor, creams and ointments may be used to ease the itchiness when experiencing a flare-up.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365