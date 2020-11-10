How to Control Diabetes While Being Tempted by Diwali Sweets

Diwali, the festival of light, is around the corner with people gearing up for the occasion. Diwali always brings the essence of prosperity, joy and togetherness among people. Almost every place will be decorated with sparkling lights and flowers. Moreover, the sugar-melted sweets, salted snacks and other foods are prepared for family and friends.

While the aroma and the taste make us indulge in some sweet madness, such festive eating can also lead to health complications for people with pre-existing illness, especially to diabetic patients. It is very hard for them to enjoy the delicious foods while managing their health during these festive seasons.

According to a BeatO study, festivals like Diwali can impact the people's blood-glucose levels drastically. People with pre-existing blood-sugar levels are noted to have had an increase of 15 to 18 percent during the festive season in the last three years, as per their data available.

Interestingly, Diwali coincides with World Diabetes Day, which is on November 14 this year. So, there are some simple steps that can be taken to manage the blood-sugar levels while feasting on your favorite foods and enjoying the celebrations:

• Try to eat your daily meals in smaller portions and feed yourself 4 to 5 times instead of 3 large meals per day. This will keep your blood sugar levels more stable, while your body is nourished properly.

• Prepare for healthy snacking like dry fruits, nuts and fruits. Replace the traditional sweets with sugar-free homemade snacks for your health. Keep your body hydrated and nourished throughout the day. Maybe you can cheat with a small piece of your favorite sweets if you follow proper precautions, but don’t overeat anything.

• Choose dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate as they have less amount of sugar. Avoid sugary drinks and have sugar-free juices like lime juice, coconut water or just the plain water.

• Choose brown rice over white rice to maintain and control your blood-sugar level. White rice has a high glycemic level which can increase your sugar level.

• Avoid eating bakery foods such as biscuits and cakes and deep-fried foods such as samosas, pakoras, etc.

• Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol during the festivals. Alcohol contains a large amount of sugar which can increase the blood sugar levels in your body.

• Try doing at least 30 minutes of exercise or workout regularly, even in the festive days.

Indian festivals are celebrated with tons of sweets and snacks that are shared and gifted to closed ones. So, make proper plans and measures to enjoy your favorite delicacies while controlling your health.