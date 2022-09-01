How To Deal With Commitment Issues In Relationship? Experts Help

Are you with a partner who is not ready to commit? Times like these can be stressful and can even take a toll on your mental and physical health if you have to deal with them for a prolonged time. Thanks to research done by psychologists and therapists, there is a way to deal with commitment issues. Help and support are available, and with the right guidance, people can navigate their way out of confusing times. Here’s how you can identify signs of trouble and deal with them accordingly.

Katerina Georgiou, a counsellor from the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) explains the situation in simpler terms. She states that the person who has commitment issues feels uncertain about the relationship and cannot make up his/her mind about committing themselves fully to their partner. This can stem from various reasons like being scared by the idea of being with one person for the rest of their life, or because of past insecurities like the feeling of being hurt again or being cheated.

A sign that shows someone has commitment issues is when they develop a habit of postponing or cancelling plans with you. They can also show signs of being uninterested in your affairs or being absent-minded while spending time with you.

Katerina suggests setting healthy boundaries of what’s acceptable and what isn’t in the relationship. An honest and accepting conversation with your partner can help you realize where the two of you stand for each other with respect to priorities.

Kiaundra Jackson, a trusted LMFT (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist) expert suggests a counselling session involving both the partners where they can talk about their individual problems and those faced as a couple so that they can get advice on how to tackle the issue. She advises practising commitment in other areas of life, and also reflects on individual behavioural patterns one tends to exhibit in relationships.

