How To Deal With Discrepancies In Your Child’s Behaviour At School And Home

Perplexed by discrepancies in your child’s behaviour at home and school? It may be concerning why your chatty child is so quiet at school. Instead of overthinking, you need to get to the root cause of the problem. From the social environment to issues at home and academic stress, it can be anything.

Moreover, it can also be because of selective mutism, a complex childhood anxiety disorder where it becomes challenging for a child to speak and communicate in select social settings. However, they communicate well in places they are more comfortable. As per Mindchamps Allied Care’s reports, to help your child, both parents, as well as teachers, need to be understanding and patient.

“Give the child a lot of space, but also don’t leave the child alone. The teacher still needs to engage the child without singling him or her out,” said Regina Phang, Deputy General Manager of MindChamps Allied Care. She also added that the parents and teachers should let the child decide whether s/he wants to talk or not.

Listed below are some of the things that parents and teachers should often do:

Do not pressurise the child to talk when s/he is not comfortable and appreciate them whenever they make an effort to talk.

Teachers should try not to ask questions of the child in front of the entire class as it may make him or her feel more anxious. It may also drain their self-esteem in case they do not know the answer to the question.

Telling the child that something is wrong with him or her may lead to making them feel more deflated and withdrawn. Thus, do not reveal to them that something is going on with them and they need help.

Parents should sit with their children and tell them about the highs and the lows that they encountered during the day (make sure it is age appropriate). Doing so might make them want to tell you about their day too.

