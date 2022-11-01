How to Deal With Under-Eye Skin Issues like Pigmentation and Puffiness

Are you worried about your under-eye puffiness? Under-eye skin is known to be highly delicate and soft. The area around your eyes can show signs of ageing more prominently than others. Typical concerns for this sensitive area are puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. This is why your under-eye skin requires extra care and specific ingredients.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Saloni Vora-Gala, Consultant Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatologist, shared her advice and knowledge about under-eye skincare. Dr Vora-Gola said that the skin in the area is thin due to the lack of fat and collagen tissues. “This makes the ageing signs come earlier than the rest of the face,” she explained.

Due to the skin being thin and sensitive in the area, environmental factors like UV ray exposure and pollutants can result in the skin becoming easily damaged. Puffiness in the area can also be caused by other issues like allergies, sinusitis, excessive salt, smoking, stress, alcohol consumption, and eczema.

These eyes can be exacerbated by hormonal imbalances, allergic reactions to cosmetic products or medicines, various nutrient deficiencies, frequent eye rubbing, and genetics. All of this can lead to early lines, hollowness, and pigmentation under the eye.

Here are some tips to take better care of your under-eye skin.

No Touching: Frequently rubbing or touching the face is one way to cause dark circles and hyperpigmentation. Keep your hands off of your face as much as possible.

Use Sunscreen: Damage from UV rays is one of the most pernicious causes of skin damage that can lead to early signs of ageing and hyperpigmentation. To protect yourself, wear an adequate amount of sunscreen and wear sunglasses.

Retinoids: A class of chemical compounds that are derived from Vitamin A, these help your skin look better by a variety of mechanisms. Consult a dermatologist before starting a retinoid product as it can lead to peeling at the beginning.

Ceramides: Ceramides are a class of products that help your skin be stronger by protecting it from the sun, pollutants and weather. They also repair damaged skin barriers and moisturise the skin.

Kojic Acid: It reduces pigmentation if you use it along with antioxidants and sun protection regularly.

Vitamin C Serum: Vitamin C is a great skincare product that has a whole host of benefits. Not only does it inhibit melanin production and lead to a reduction in hyperpigmentation, but it can also lead to slow early skin ageing and prevent sun damage.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here