How to Dress Like Nerd? Take a Cue From Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a yellow T-shirt, jeans and round reading glasses.

IANS

Updated:June 30, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
How to Dress Like Nerd? Take a Cue From Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Divyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a yellow T-shirt, jeans and round reading glasses.

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi says she admired the "nerdy" look while growing up.

Divyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a yellow T-shirt, jeans and round reading glasses.

"The look I admired in others while growing up. #NERDY #WannaBeNerdy What was your favorite look, you wanted to achieve?" Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein," she captioned the image.

Earlier this month, Divyanka had shared that she has started studying again amid lockdown.

Divyanka, an avid user of social media, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself wearing glasses, holding a pencil and a book in front of her.

The actress, who was also seen in the spin-off series of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" titled "Yeh Hai Chahatein", is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. The two will soon start their production house called One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

