How To Eat Healthy When You Have No Time? Nutritionist Suggests 6 Hacks

From long work hours to busy personal lives, it often becomes difficult to find the time and prepare nutritious meals. Eating healthy can be a challenge when you’re on the go. Sometimes when our days are overbooked, we get less time for activities like cooking, doing food preparation or buying grocery stuff. However, there are several ways and effective nutrition hacks that busy people can try to ensure they are getting the right amount of nutrients.

From meal preparations to keeping healthy snacks on hand, here are some expert tips that will help you stay on track and make healthy eating easy for you. Before sharing the tips and tricks, nutrition and Dietitian Expert, Aidan Muir, in his recent Instagram post, said, “One of the biggest barriers a lot of people have with nutrition is being so busy that it is tough to stay on track."

Plan your meals

Take out some time to write out a plan for the week ahead. This will save you energy and time in the long run. You can also organize a shopping list for the week and avoid last-minute decisions to buy food items that can lead to unhealthy choices.

Cook in batches

The expert said, “cooking in batches is a huge time saver." If you are making one serve, why not make 4, 5, or 6? This will save you time and you can even freeze the food.

Have some go-to easy options

The nutritionist said to use pre-cut fruit/vegetables, microwavable foods like sandwiches or wraps and pre-cooked proteins like roasted chicken. “As these are healthy homemade recipes as compared to processed foods that usually contain unhealthy ingredients and are high in calories. Pre-cooked meals include a good source of proteins," said the expert.

On-the-go snacks

Recipes for breakfast, lunch or dinner may be sorted but you might want some extra on-the-go snacks in between. Aiden suggested keeping some healthy snacks on hand such as nuts, fruits and veggies, that are easy to grab when on the go.

Some other tips, one can follow:

Aim for satiating combos

Make sure your meals are satiating and satisfying, which can reduce the urge to snack all time. Ensure that your meals include proteins, carbohydrates, healthy fats and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, that keep you full longer. For example, eat an apple with peanut butter or have nuts mixed with seeds, granola or roasted chickpeas, which are great options to bridge the gap between your meals. Drinking healthy

Drinking fruit juices and veggies is a powerful way to get a nutritious-balanced meal when you’ve no time to cook food. Ingredients like kale, chia seeds, flaxseed oils, bananas and berries are perfect for making smoothies and juices. You can also add some yoghurt for extra texture and flavour.

