How To Ensure Beauty Basics In Quarantine

Quarantine and social distancing have become the new norms of the world in the current global health crisis.

In these unprecedented times where no one knows when things would go back to 'normal' or what 'normal' even means in the coming times, it's important to keep your spirits high and focus on what makes you feel good. Be it reading a book, going back to an old hobby or taking care of your skin and well being.

Skin, particularly, has faced the brunt of quarantine due to the lack of access to skin-care products mixed with lack of motivation by remaining in confines of your home for over 40 days now.

But you can make the most of your time by focusing on your skin this quarantine by following these golden rules of lockdown, shared by Vandana Luthra, Founder and Co-Chairperson, VLCC.

DIY facials

DIY facials kits can be your quarantine best friend - they're cost effective, easy to use and rejuvenate your skin's metabolism, all while staying inside the comforts of your house! During summer, opt for a facial kit that contains natural ingredients that provide nutrients and nourishment into the deep layers of your skin while giving a cooling effect.

If you can't get your hands on an off-the-shelf, DIY facial kit, you can put together ingredients you can find handy in your kitchen such as overripe bananas and its peel, curd, cucumbers and besan (gram flour) and make your own home-grown facial!

Pamper your skin by using different facials every week to get a supple and glowing skin by the time quarantine ends.

Combat indoor pollutants through cleansing

Staying at home reduces your exposure to urban pollutants such as UV rays and pollution. However, what many might not be aware of is the prevalence of indoor pollutants such as volatile particles released on your skin if you do a lot of cooking can increase skin's level of inflammation, or working at home in front of your laptop or near a window can penetrate blue light through glass. To combat these issues, cleansing your skin becomes imperative.

Use a cleanser in the morning to remove excess sebum on your skin gathered overnight. You can switch to a water-based cleanser if your skin is sensitive or on a drier side. If you're putting make-up for a video conference call, make sure to double cleanse your face to remove the makeup and impurities on your skin.

Staying indoors makes this the best time to bleach

Bleaching has been a stop solution for getting instant glow, removing tan and removing impurities while saving us from the painful process of waxing and threading. However, bleaching your skin makes it sensitive for a short while, making it advisable to not step out of your house and prevent sun exposure after bleaching for 1-2 days. Hence, there is no better time to bleach than during this time, when our sun exposure is anyway at its all-time low.

Although cream-based bleaches are most commonly used, more beauty brands are realising the benefits of gel-based bleach for instant glow with less burn sensation. They are safe and gentle on sensitive skin and release high oxygen for a sparkling glow. Since the ease of restrictions on lockdown, getting your hands-on bleach from a department store or chemist is relatively convenient.

Coping with the stress of isolation

Online queries for Psychiatry on digital platforms such as Practo have grown by 50 per cent in the last few weeks, bringing forth the effect of the pandemic on our mental health, be it isolation; fear for the health of yourself and others; financial insecurity; or job loss. Skin, particularly, has to face the brunt of stress, leading to skin problems such as acne and lackluster skin among many others. Stress is known to slow skin's barrier function recovery making it more reactive; reducing skin's renewal mechanism and damaging its natural defence system.

There are specialised beauty products that aim to improve skin's defence system against stress. However, finding a hobby, a stress buster activity or indulging in any physical activity such as yoga or meditation can be effective ways to keep your spirits high in these trying times.

Fix for chapped nails and peeling skin

Household chores are no joke. Between extensively washing your hands and washing dishes and clothes, chapped nails and peeling of skin is only normal. Here's a DIY quick fix to combat the problem:

Every kitchen is equipped with lemon, ginger, honey and olive oil (you could also use sesame or coconut!)

Mix 1 teaspoon olive oil + 1 teaspoon grated ginger + 1/2 teaspoon honey + 2/3 drops of lemon in a glass/porcelain bowl

As you finish all kitchen chores give your hands and cuticles a nice quick massage starting from the nails and fingertips, with circular motion go up to the wrist

If you wish to have a scrub add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to the mixture. Use lukewarm water to wipe it off.

Your hands will spring back to life again.

