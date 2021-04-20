How to Fight Back And Neck Aches While WFH? Exercises Than Can Help

It has been around a year since the pandemic brought our daily commute to the office to a stop. While we may have been experiencing the many benefits of working from home, like saving travel time, dodging pollution, getting to spend time with our loved ones; the health situation is indeed taking a back seat (or about to worsen for some).

Long hours of working in front of the computer screens, sedentary lifestyle, work woes, are severely jeopardizing our health. Poor posture, low immunity, and mental stress, make our joints susceptible to tension. Excessive sitting at one place inflicts pain in muscles (back, neck, hip flexors, hamstrings and calves).

Lie on your back, pull both your knees to your chest, and push your head forward until you feel a gentle stretch. This is a great exercise for your neck and lower back.Lie down on the floor and rest your calves on the chair. Keep your knees apart a little and stay in this position for a while. You can also do this by lying on bed and putting your calves on a stack of pillows. This is great for back, neck, calf pain or swelling relief. Stay in this form for 15minutes and then put your legs down from the chair, roll on your side leg and get up.Get on your hands and knees, (cat-like pose), keep the knees hip-width apart. Arch your back and pull the belly button up toward the spine, then relax the muscles and allow the belly to sink toward the floor. Repeat this technique for 5 times a day. By doing this stretching you will relieve tension in the muscles.Try 10 squats daily. You can also do tricep dips on a chair. Loosen your neck by rotating your neck lightly and slowly. You can gently tilt your head forward until your chin touches your chest.Raise your shoulders straight up and move them in a circle going forward 6 times and then backward 6 times alternately, to relieve neck pain.Lie down on your back and try to pull your knee to chest. This stretching exercise eases pressure on spinal nerves by allowing more space for the nerves at the spine exit. Change your posture briefly by standing up or arching your back a few times while seated. Taking the 30-second microbreaks can aid in releasing pressure.

