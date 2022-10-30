How To Find The Right Therapist For Yourself: 5 Important Tips

If you’re considering therapy, finding the right therapist should be your top priority. It is after all your working relationship with that therapist that can help you achieve your goals. This is vital for your mental health and therefore it is important that you do your research before starting therapy. However, this does not have to be a scary process. In fact, finding the right therapist should not be stressful at all. It might be a long process, but at the end of it, the right therapist will help you reach your therapeutic goals. Here are 5 important tips that can help you find your perfect match:

Know Your Budget

Therapy can vary in cost, depending on several factors. While some can be availed for free, others can be extremely costly. Before you book an appointment with any therapist, look at what it is going to cost you. Stick to your budget. Figure out how much you are willing to spend for each session. If you have an insurance provider, ask for details on it and what they will cover.

Find Your Therapy Style

When people think of therapy they instantly think of sitting on a couch and chatting their heart away. That is not true. There are many different kinds of therapy, like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), and psychoanalytic therapy. Which works best depends on what your therapy goals are. Some therapists can be experts in just one type of therapy, others might be able to provide more than one type.

What Are Your Goals?

Think ahead of time about what you want to accomplish in therapy. It is better when you and your therapist are on the same page, working toward the same goals. Figuring out goals also helps you understand what kind of therapy you would want to seek. If you think your symptoms require medication, you would want to consult a psychiatrist or practitioner who can prescribe medications. If you are dealing with anxiety or depression CBT might be the best option for you. Your goals can change as you work with a therapist. Talk to your therapist about the change in direction for better results with therapy.

Look At Credentials

Always check your potential therapist’s credentials. This is not only to make sure they’re qualified, but to know what type of therapy they practice. According to the American Psychological Association, a therapist should be licensed to practice in the state or area where they’re located. However, do not judge a therapist based on their title. They should just be qualified in giving the type of therapy you are seeking.

Don’t Get Discouraged By Errors

Just like a type of therapy is not a one-size-fits-all thing, neither is a therapist. You might have to go through some trial and error to find who is the perfect match for you. Do not think it is a failure if you have to switch therapists. It is quite normal. In fact, if you don’t think a therapist is beneficial for you, consider looking for someone else. Because a therapist who is your perfect match can work wonders for your mental health.

